Calgary councillor says colleagues need better Twitter etiquette

ICYMI, the use of Twitter while council is in session in Calgary is up for debate – and everyone’s stepping in for their two cents.

“I have two thoughts, and they’re conflicting,” said Coun. Brian Pincott.

On Wednesday, Coun. Andre Chabot released a notice of motion to ban Twitter use during public hearing council meetings. It will be debated Monday.

He made no bones about underlining the fact that his motion was directed at Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who he said is setting a poor example for his colleagues.

Pincott said on the one hand he agrees with Chabot’s motion.

Related:

“When I look around the council table and a member of the public is speaking and everyone has their nose down I sit there going ‘seriously?’” said Pincott. “There’s a degree of respect and politeness I think we need to exercise.”

But the Ward 11 councillor said social media also plays a good role of facilitating public discussions in Calgary.

“It’s a tool citizens use to have their voices heard during public hearings,” said Pincott. “Citizens are using Twitter primarily, but Twitter and Facebook to get their voice into the conversation that’s happening live in council, and I wouldn’t want to close the door to that.”

Pincott noted if really good points are being raised online they can seep into the live meeting.