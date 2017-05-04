Calgary photographer named one of the best in Canada

Driving through Kanasaskis, Calgary photographer Jeff McDonald spotted a bear and her cub by the side of the road.

“We hung out with them for about a half-an-hour, but literally only five to 10 seconds she looked up at me and happened to have a dandelion in her mouth,” McDonald recalled.

“I took the shot and she immediately glanced down, and I thought, ‘oh please, please be there.’ Short of running up to the bear to get her to look at you again, you don’t want to do that again. It was pretty exciting to get the shot.”

The picture, with the momma bear casually glancing up, is one of four McDonald submitted to the Professional Photographers of Canada Image Salon awards.

Over the weekend, McDonald placed second for best in class in portraiture and figure study.

“A lot of them (the other nominees) are master photographers,” he said. “Just to be mentioned with them is quite an honour.”

McDonald, who works primarily out of Calgary, originally started professional photography in 2005 – taking shots of skydiving work.

He soon found a passion in photographing people – but a little closer to the ground. He spent the better part of the last decade honing his portrait skills, working for local organizations like Make Fashion, Sage Theatre, Pumphouse Theatres and even Scotiabank.

Working with a Canon 5D Mark II camera body, McDonald feels the main challenge in portrait photography is learning lighting. How it settles and interacts, and posing your subject within it.

It also helps that his wife is a special effects make-up artist – one of the photos that helped him land second place was of a body-paint experiment his wife worked on.