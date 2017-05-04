Calgary youngsters injured after separate falls from second-storey windows

CALGARY — Two children were taken to hospital — one in serious condition — after separate falls from windows in Calgary homes.

Emergency authorities say a four-year-old girl plunged from a second-storey window in a northeast residence around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

She suffered what are believed to be head injuries after tumbling about five metres into a basement window well.

Police cordoned off the home to investigate.

Then shortly after 7:00 p.m., a child about the same age fell to the ground at another northeast home after a screen in a second-storey window gave out.

The youngster was taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.

Stuart Brideaux, the Calgary EMS public education officer, said with the return of warm weather, parents and caregivers should watch for potential hazards near open or accessible windows.