Calgary's Disaster Alley back after one year hiatus

After a one-year hiatus, Disaster Alley is back.

The annual emergency preparedness event hosted by the City and Calgary’s Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) was cancelled last year as an actual emergency raged in Fort McMurray.

“When we got the call about the fires last year, we shifted from emergency preparedness efforts to emergency response mode,” said Ken McMullen, manager of emergency operations at CEMA. “Our community heroes had to go do their jobs.”

During the wildfire, Calgary sent hundreds of emergency responders to support the local crews who were battling the blaze and welcomed 2,500 evacuees, according to the City of Calgary.

At Disaster Alley, a free event, Calgarians can learn how to make a 72-hour emergency kit for their own home and meet disaster-management specialists like the Canada Task Force 2.