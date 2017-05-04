'He had the power of life and death': Crown delivers closing argument in gas and dash

Joshua Cody Mitchell had “the power of life and death” over Maryam Rashidi— and chose death— the day he ran over and killed her after she attempted to thwart his gas and dash, Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak told jurors in his closing argument Thursday.

Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder in the gas and dash turned hit and run death of Rashidi, who was a Centax gas station employee, in June 2015.

Hak told jurors they should find Mitchell guilty of second-degree murder as opposed to the lesser charge of manslaughter because he believes the Crown has proved that Mitchell intended to kill Rashidi, or intended to cause bodily harm knowing it had the potential to cause death.

Jurors were reminded by Hak of the evidence given by nearly a dozen witnesses who described Rashidi chasing after Mitchell in a stolen truck he and his “sidekick” Braydon Brown had just filled with more than a hundred dollars in gas without paying.

Hak said multiple witnesses said they saw Rashidi slapping the passenger side window of the vehicle yelling at Mitchell to return and pay for the gas, that she stood in front of the truck trying to make her point, and at one point even hoisted herself up onto the hood of the truck.

“Mitchell knew she was there and wanted him to do the right thing,” he said. “He was persistent in trying to get her off… he was reversing, accelerating, braking and swerving in attempts to get her off.”

Hak said the many of the witnesses said that when Mitchell accelerated, Rashidi fell off the truck onto the road and was run over by both the front and back passenger side wheels of the truck Mitchell described to police as “basically a semi-truck.”

Brown, who was in the truck with Mitchell when he ran over Rashidi, said that it looked like Rashidi’s head had exploded there was so much blood. Another witness described seeing tire tracks over the legs of Rashidi when he went to help her.

“He cared only about his own skin. Not the store clerk he called a bitch who was trying to right a wrong,” Hak said, referring to a police interview with the defendant.

Hak said Mitchell’s actions were dangerous and deadly and that he knew they had the possibility to cause death.

“Miss Rashidi’s life extinguished when he ran over her. She never recovered from that state—her fate was sealed,” he said. “Make no mistake. The defendant caused all of this. He was going to get away over her dead body.”

Defence lawyer Kim Ross submitted to jurors that his client was not guilty of second-degree murder, but rather manslaughter, because he said Mitchell never intended to kill, or even hurt Rashidi.

“He did not intend to kill her, and did not intend to cause her bodily harm that could kill her,” he said.

Ross said the Crown would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mitchell had intent.

“Not one witness said it looked like he aimed for Miss Rashidi. He was trying to avoid her. He was trying to get out of there,” he said. “He was not trying to kill her. There is no evidence of that.”

Further, Ross said in a letter to Rashidi’s family, Mitchell said the incident should never have happened.

“I can’t look at myself knowing what I’ve done to your family,” wrote Mitchell.