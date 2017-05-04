Dark Matter's Melissa O'Neil talks growing up in Calgary

Before joining the sprawling cast of Dark Matter, actors Melissa O’Neil and Roger Cross grew up as regular Canadian kids. O’Neil, a Calgary-native, went on to win Canadian Idol and become and actress, while Cross is known for leading a number of sci-fi series, including Continuum.

Metro caught up with the pair at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Q: What’s it like working with such a large ensemble cast on Dark Matter?

O’Neil: Its awesome.

Cross: We have a blast, and you can share the load, in a sense. It’s great. I think we have pretty good chemistry, if I do say so myself. It’s just good when you can go to work and have a fun cast.

O’Neil: And at this point, it feels like we’re coming home. There’s a crew that we love and a set we’re all familiar with. It’s always good to see each other after – it’s like a summer break, then back to school and we’re shooting again.

Q: Melissa, as a Calgary kid, what role did the city play in shaping you as an actress and a person?

O’Neil: I grew up in the northeast, so Falconridge is a huge part of my identity. We all know what that’s like. Growing up there, you have this sense of pride about emerging from that community.

Cross: It gives you an edge.

O’Neil: Yeah, just a little bit of bite to ya. But, I feel like the downtown core and the way Calgary has transformed, the Calgary people know now is certainly not the 16-year-old kid growing up in the suburbs. But the community I grew up in, all the different schools – I went to like three different elementaries, a couple of junior highs. The teachers, the friends I made growing up, obviously my parents and my family, it’s a big part of my fabric.

And growing up with the mountains – that doesn’t leave you.

Q: And Roger, although you were born in Jamaica, you moved to Canada at 11 – how did that affect you?

Cross: We are the sum of our parts, you know. Our accomplishments, our experiences, all of it. It was great to move from Jamaica, which is a very multicultural place, to Vancouver, which is also very multicultural. You have everyone from East Indians to Asians to blacks to whites, all socializing and being together. You realize it’s not like that everywhere, so being able to be there and enjoy life, and be nice to people, and have people be nice to you, it’s a great thing. It helps you going forward.