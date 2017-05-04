Gin’s alcohol content mislabeled: Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

Purchased any Bombay Sapphire gin lately? Got a moonshine-y taste to it?

If you picked up a bottle that claimed to be a mere 40 per cent alcohol content, consider yourself warned (or blessed): the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) issued a release this morning saying a specific batch of 1.14 litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin actually contains 77 per cent alcohol.

That's 37 per cent higher than labelled on the bottle.

The AGLC has asked liquor licensees to pull the 1.14 L size bottle with the affected lot number off their shelves, so you may be too late to get your hands on one.

The manufacturer said customers should not consume the product, but no complaints or injuries in this case have been reported in Alberta to date.

Anyone who purchased the gin in the 1.14 L size can return the potent bottles, unopened or not, to the retailer they purchased it from for a full refund – although we won’t tell if you keep it for when your in-laws visit.