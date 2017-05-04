Ned Flanders-inspired metal band performing in Calgary

Hi diddly ho neighborinos! Ned-core metal band Okilly Dokilly is stopping their Calgary on their national tour this weekend.

What started as a joke between two friends has taken on a life of its own, as Okilly Dokilly is a band inspired by the Ned Flanders catchphrase from the Simpsons.

Every band member dresses up like Ned Flanders, down to the sweater, glasses and moustache, and their songs are made up of 75 per cent Flanders quotes.

They’re also very heavy metal.

“We kind of followed our own laughter,” said bandleader Head Ned. “Just the fact he’s so friendly, putting him in front of a metal band – Flanders was the antithesis of the rock star, death-metal front man.”

The band is comprised of Head Ned, Red Ned, Thread Ned, Stead Ned and Bled Ned.

In November, they released their debut album, Howdilly Doodilly, which includes tracks like White Wine Spritzer, Godspeed Little Doodle and Nothing At All.

The mashup of metal and Flanders, especially with their Flanders-esque photoshoots, have turned the band into a viral sensation.

Head Ned said their concerts bounce between very heavy guitar riffs, to jokes and quotes. At the Calgary concert, they’ll have a homemade T-shirt cannon (in reference to Flander’s late wife Maude) which they’ll fire into the crowd, and an inflatable donut to toss around.

It’s the type of show where it’s not uncommon for the crowd to yell, “Shut up stupid Flanders!”

Head Ned said he’s very surprised by the band’s success – initially he thought they would only last for a few small, local shows – but he’s even more surprised by the lack of response from Simpson’s network Fox.

“We thought the cease-and-desist letter was going to be in the mail the minute we hit 100 likes on Facebook,” he laughed. “It’s always in the back of our head, and if it happens we’ve accepted it 100 times over, but the letter still hasn’t shown up.”