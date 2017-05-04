Western Canada’s first podcast conference coming to Calgary

They’re in ears across the world – in quiet rooms, bustling subways, kitchens and cars.

With his podcast, Art of Meaningful Work, Ernest Barbaric is one of the many podcasters who have been heard globally, and now he’s hoping to bring more Calgarians to the helm.

This Saturday, Barbaric is hosting PodSummit, the first podcasting conference in western Canada.

In Alberta, Barbaric noticed that while Edmonton had an active podcasting community, Calgary’s seemed separated, “like little clusters of podcast people,” he said.

“There are podcasting groups in Calgary, and I think they can grow,” he continued. “We just needed someone to take the reins and say, ‘Podcaster’s can come together – let’s do this.’”

And so he did.

After months of planning, the day-long event is set and will feature four main speakers, Meg Wilcox, Brock “Skywalker” Armstrong, Adam Rozenhart and Scott St. Pierre, as well as workshops to teach budding podcasters how to get started.

Podcasting is still a young medium, having started approximately 11 years ago. But despite the wealth of videos and clickbait inside every smartphone, podcasts have flourished on the heels of shows like Serial and This American Life.

It was while he was working in radio that Barbaric first heard the phrase, “theatre of the mind.” He didn’t think much of it at first, but said that now he “gets it.”

“Your imagination creates these images as you listen, so it’s a very immersive experience,” he said. “It’s also very one-to-one. You’re listening to one person talk to you, so it’s a very intimate experience.”

Kylie Toh, founder of Chic Geek, will be attending the conference on Saturday to test the waters herself. She said she’s on the fence about whether or not she’ll start her own podcast, but hopes to see more emerge in Calgary.

“It’s a great medium for story-telling,” she said. “I actually had no idea (there were more podcasters in Calgary) … so it’s really cool to see this community emerging.”

Barbaric said he hopes PodSummit fosters more community, and that Calgary creators will work together to build a bigger audience for their stories (and maybe even make some money).

“It’s putting a spotlight on things that are happening here,” he continued. “Which I think is a really great way to position Alberta and a really great way to talk about Canada. I’m a firm believer that all boats rise on a tide.”