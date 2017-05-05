Avalanche debris on the Banff Icefields Parkway forces closure

If you’re thinking of driving up to the mountains, beware.

Parks Canada closed the Icefields Parkway, highway 93 North, for avalanche control work on Mount Hector because there’s debris on the road.

“The avalanche control work produced a larger result than expected and avalanche debris on the roadway approximately 100 metres long and 15 metres deep,” read a statement from Parks Canada.

The result is an “extended closure” of the parkway from lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.