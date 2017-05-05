Calgary developers trade office projects for apartments, condos

In Calgary real estate development, residential is the new office space.

The growing glut of office space in Calgary has at least a few developers going back to the drawing board (and the Calgary Planning Commission) to change their paperwork and build apartments or condos instead.

That’s what’s happening for a building known as The Windsor, on the corner of 50 Avenue SW and Elbow Drive.

Frank Lonardelli, president and CEO of Arlington Street Investments, said the space was originally slated for a main floor of retail and four floors of office space.

However last November, as climbing office vacancy rates became more apparent, Lonardelli said they decided to apply the brakes and switch to residential space instead.

“For us, it was quite frankly perfect timing because we were coming to the main floor slab,” he said. “We had just constructed 232 underground parking stalls, so the time to pivot was then.”

Switching meant submitting a new development permit application, and going back to the drawing board with designers and architects.

Lonardelli estimates that it has added about a year and a half to the overall project time, but the end result will be space his company feels more confident that they will be able to rent out.

He said very few purpose built rentals have been constructed in the last 15 years. And many older rental apartments have been bought up and turned into condos.

“Millennials want brand new, smaller units that are amenity rich,” said Lonardelli.

The Windsor isn’t the only building to see a change like this.

FRAM Building Group had been preparing to start a building in the East Village that had previously been approved for office space. On Wednesday, a revision was reapproved to allow for 158 dwelling units above retail and consumer space.

Coun. Druh Farrell said it wasn’t that long ago she was seeing the opposite: Developers looking to convert existing residential space into office space.