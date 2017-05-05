Ernest Manning High School locked down following gun rumours
An air soft gun was located by police on scene
Students at Ernest Manning High School were sent into a lockdown just before noon Friday after teachers were told a student had brought a gun to class.
According to Calgary Police Services, it responded to the call around 11:55 a.m. and the school went immediately into a lockdown.
“We took all the precautions we could,” said a CPS spokesman.
He said police surrounded the building and began searching for the student.
Police said the male student was located and taken into custody around 1 p.m. without incident and an air-soft gun was located on scene.
No charges have been laid yet.
The Calgary Board of Education said as soon as they heard about the lockdown a message was sent home to parents through their school messenger system.
A second message was then sent to parents advising them that the lockdown has been lifted, and more information will be made available to them.
The CBE said students are currently being dismissed from Ernest Manning.
