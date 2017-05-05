Ernest Manning High School locked down following gun rumours

Students at Ernest Manning High School were sent into a lockdown just before noon Friday after teachers were told a student had brought a gun to class.

According to Calgary Police Services, it responded to the call around 11:55 a.m. and the school went immediately into a lockdown.

“We took all the precautions we could,” said a CPS spokesman.

He said police surrounded the building and began searching for the student.

Police said the male student was located and taken into custody around 1 p.m. without incident and an air-soft gun was located on scene.

No charges have been laid yet.

The Calgary Board of Education said as soon as they heard about the lockdown a message was sent home to parents through their school messenger system.

A second message was then sent to parents advising them that the lockdown has been lifted, and more information will be made available to them.