Joshua Mitchell found guilty of manslaughter in gas and dash death

After nearly 11 hours of deliberations, jurors in Joshua Mitchell’s second-degree murder trial found him guilty of manslaughter in the June 2015 gas-and-dash turned hit-and-run death of Centax gas station attendant Maryam Rashidi.

Mitchell, 22, was originally charged with second-degree murder but was found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter by the jury of seven women and five men.

Many jurors appeared distraught during the reading of the verdict.

Mitchell was also found guilty of hit and run where a death occurred, fleeing the scene, theft of fuel, and possession of a stolen truck.

Rashidi died when she was run over by Mitchell after she attempted to stop him from taking off without paying for $113 in fuel on June 7, 2015.

After running after the vehicle and banging on the windows demanding Mitchell pay, Rashidi climbed onto the hood of the stolen truck he was driving in attempts to make her point.

Court heard earlier in the trial that Mitchell had backed up, braked and swerved in attempts to shake Rashidi off the hood of the stolen truck before he ultimately accelerated—throwing Rashidi off the vehicle—and drove over her.

Following the verdict, Justice Alan Macleod thanked the jurors for their service.

"I know it's been a very difficult few weeks for you," he said. "I want to express our deepest thanks for you hard work. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."