Judge grants delay in trial of Calgary couple charged in toddler son's death

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has agreed to delay the trial of a Calgary couple accused of causing their toddler's death after both parents agreed to waive their rights to a speedy trial.

Jeromie and Jennifer Clark are charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life to their 14-month-old son John.

Police began investigating when the boy died after being brought to hospital by his parents on Nov. 28, 2013.

The medical examiner found that John died from a staph infection complicated by malnutrition.

A trial for the Clarks was to be begin next month, but the mother's new lawyer asked for a delay so he could obtain medical experts as part of the defence.

The judge agreed to postpone the trial to October 2018 with the Clarks' permission.