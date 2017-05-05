Owner of Calgary store has beef with Facebook over advertising policy

CALGARY — The owner of a southeast Calgary store that sells kitchen knives says he was unfairly targeted by Facebook’s crackdown on advertisers.

Kevin Kent, who has run Knifewear Calgary for nearly 10 years, sells high-end kitchen knives to chefs and cooks all over Alberta.

He’s been buying ads on Facebook for several years but last month, his campaign was cut short by the social media giant.

Kent was told that his ad promotes the sale of weapons, including knives, daggers and swords.

He tells CTV Calgary that that isn’t the case and contacted Facebook about the issue.

He says at first they seemed to understand it was just kitchen knives, but eventually the ad ban was imposed for about two weeks until Kent starting calling them out on other social media sites.

A spokesperson for Facebook says they are investigating but have reinstated the ads for Knifewear Calgary.

"Our team processes millions of advertisements and we sometimes make mistakes. We’ve reinstated the ads that did not violate our policies and we apologize for the error," a statement said.