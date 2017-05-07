Calgary girl with rare cancer gets liver transplant in the US

Three-year-old Greta Marofke's been given a new liver, and a new lease on life.



Greta had hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer, and was officially placed on the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s organ transplant list, after months of flying back and forth between Calgary and the Ohio city where she is being treated.

The cancer had previously been treated at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, but when it returned, the family was told a transplant was not an option and palliative care was recommended.

Unwilling to give up, the family found an expert in Cincinnati to perform a transplant.

According to an early Sunday morning Facebook post on the Greta’s Guardians page, the family was going through customs at the airport when they received a call that they had a new liver for her.

“We just left our baby in the OR to receive her new liver!” read a statement on the page. “She will come out of there at the end of today with a new liver and NO tumours! We are so sad to think about the family who lost their baby yesterday but so thankful they decided to help give Greta the shot at life she deserves.”