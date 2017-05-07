Calgary mayoral candidate wants to add tax plebiscite to fall ballot

Coun. Andre Chabot wants to let voters decide whether or not the city should automatically take so-called tax room left on the table by the provincial government.

Tax room is money that sometimes comes up due to a quirk in the way the province and the city run their budgets. City budgets are calendar year, but the province’s budget year begins in the spring.

Occasionally, the province does not take as much as was forecast, leaving tax room money on the table.

Chabot would like to ask the public if council should automatically take tax room as it come up.

The Ward 10 councillor, who is also running for mayor this fall, says taking tax room amounts to a municipal tax increase because the city also has the option to give the money back to taxpayers.

“When we say that we’re taking up tax room taken up by the province it’s disingenuous,” he said. “It’s a smoke and mirrors game and I think the general public should have a chance to weigh in on whether or not council should be allowed to take it.”

However Coun. Brian Pincott sees things differently. He said the city of Calgary is a representative democracy, not a direct democracy, and councillors are paid to make tough decisions such as these.

“What makes that decision so special or different than any other we make?” asked Pincott, who also noted there would be a cost to adding a plebiscite question to the upcoming election ballot.