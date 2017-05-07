Cochrane RCMP seek woman missing from Morley
Francine Angela Rollinmud, 33, was last see on May 5
Cochrane RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing by her family.
Francine Angela Rollinmud, 33, was last see on May 5 walking away from her home on the north side of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Police believe she was alone and on foot when she left.
Anyone who knows where she is, or who had contact with her after 5 p.m. on Friday May 5 is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.
