News / Calgary

One man in non-life threatening condition after Centre Street shooting

Victim was shot around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police continue to search for a suspect

The shooting happened near a 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of Centre Street N.

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2900 block of Centre Street North on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Police initially indicated the male victim had been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Calgary EMS is now reporting the victim is in stable, non-life threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.

Police continue to search for a suspect and have cordoned off the area.

More to come...

