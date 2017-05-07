One man in non-life threatening condition after Centre Street shooting
Victim was shot around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police continue to search for a suspect
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2900 block of Centre Street North on Sunday afternoon.
The call came in around 5 p.m. Police initially indicated the male victim had been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest.
Calgary EMS is now reporting the victim is in stable, non-life threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.
Police continue to search for a suspect and have cordoned off the area.
More to come...
