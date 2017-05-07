RCMP look for woman missing from Airdrie since Thursday

An Airdrie woman is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Felicity Desjarlais, 30, has not been seen since she the evening of May 4. She was last seen at her home in Airdrie.

She is described as 5’9”, 165 pounds with shoulder length black hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing multi-coloured leggings and a blue hoodie.

Desjarlais may be driving a silver Mercedes Benz SUV with licence plate BHT 4142.

RCMP say she may be in the Frog Lake or St. Paul area.