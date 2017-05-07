Residents evacuated as Calgary Fire battles high rise blaze

Residents of a high rise in southwest Calgary were evacuated Saturday after reports of a balcony fire in the building.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the 8000 block of Horton Rd. SW at about 9:30 p.m. Crews were met with visible flame and smoke coming from a balcony on the ninth floor of a multi-story residential building.

Fire crews evacuated residents in proximity to the floor it was one, while battling the blaze in the suite. Evacuated residents were sheltered in buses provided by Calgary Transit.

According to a release, installed sprinklers in the building minimized the damage inside the suite. Investigators are still determining the cause and origin of the fire, while monitoring air quality in the building.