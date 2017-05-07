Spring cleaning – thousands weather wet weather to clean up Calgary

The Bow River is swelling again – but this time it’s with civic pride.

Despite the cold and the rain, more than 2,900 volunteers set out to pick up garbage as part of the 50th annual Pathway and River Cleanup. They picked up litter in every quadrant of the city, including parks and about 200 km of paths and riverbanks.

“It makes you feel good,” beamed Mohammed Qadri, who was out in a group of friends and family near East Village. “We saw that Youtube video by our mayor, it motivated us, and it feels good to do a service. We use this path all the time, and to have it garbage free, just makes you feel good.”

When Metro caught up with Qadri, his group was only at the halfway point of their designated quadrant, but had already filled 15 bags of garbage. And the rain did nothing to dampen their spirits.

Actually, that seemed to be the story throughout the city. Volunteer Jennifer Kalzek was on her cycle throughout the day, visiting groups in different areas to hand out supplies, and said everyone she ran into was in good spirits.

The event is held each spring to remove debris that builds up over the winter.

“The Pathway and River Cleanup highlights the importance of caring for our environment,” stated Maggie Nelson, City volunteer program advisor. “The PRC is significant not only as a litter-pick up event, but as an important reminder that we have a responsibility to keep Calgary clean year-round – not just one day of the year.”