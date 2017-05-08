ALERT seizes $370K worth of drugs in Calgary

A drug seizure in Calgary resulted in more than $370K worth of marijuana, marijuana derivatives and other drugs being removed from the streets, according to ALERT.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response (ALERT) team, on April 26 they did three searches warrants — they searched a vehicle, a home in the city’s northwest, and at a home in the southwest.

The searches yielded more than 3,400 packages of marijuana resin, commonly known as shatter, and nearly 400 packages of other cannabis derivatives with potent TCH contents, as well as more than three kilograms of weed.

“A seizure like this is important because of the monetary value of the drugs seized,” said Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy of ALERT Calgary. “We’re basically taking $370,000 of drugs off the street, which hits the people involved in its trafficking in the pocketbook.”

In its news release, ALERT said Cannabis resin is “highly potent,” and its THC content can be up to 90 per cent—compared to regular marijuana which usually has a THC content of between eight and 15 per cent.

Cannabis resin is manufactured by organized criminals using flammable gases like butane and represents a significant fire risk.

Further, ALERT seized 2.85 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms and 27 grams of hashish. They also confiscated cell phones, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,400 in cash.

Kyle Mattson, 27, has been charged with numerous drug and trafficking related charges.