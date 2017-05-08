Calgary charity holds first fundraiser – 10 years into the game

For Calgary non-profit Stardale Women’s Group, this Friday will be the first fundraising event they’ve ever held – despite working with young indigenous women in need for the past decade.

The group is for indigenous girls aged 10-17 to hang out and enjoy being kids – in an all-female environment – while learning useful life skills like financial literacy, cyber safety or cooking.

“This is a place for them to feel safe – there’s unconditional love for them and they can learn all these great skills,” said Stardale's executive director and founder Helen McPhadden.

The girls, who meet once a week, have been practicing their runway walks in preparation for the Stardale Charity Gala on Friday where they strut their stuff in clothes from Apt 22 and Cody & Sioux – all in the name of charity.

McPhadden said the girls who were too shy to walk down a runway at first have grown more confident over the weeks they have been practicing and “can’t wait” for the show.

“You can see it in their face, in their smile – their self-esteem just grows so much,” McPhadden said.