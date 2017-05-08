Calgary considering equiping transit peace officers with Naloxone

Peace officer’s “check on welfare” calls have changed as the city copes with growing fentanyl and opioid crisis.

Instead of a drunk person passed out in an LRT station officers are dealing with patients blue in the face who need a little more than a shake to keep moving.

“The nature of a public transit system we do encounter a number of people who are unconscious when we find them, and that can be for any number of reasons,” said Insp. Brian Whitelaw, coordinator of public safety and enforcement for Calgary Transit. “We’ve saved a couple people in the last couple months we strongly suspect are overdosing on Fentanyl. We did have EMS tell us in one case recently that we did manage to save a person and 24 hours later they’re fine.”

The City of Calgary is currently looking into which of its business units could use the life-saving naloxone on hand during their day-to-day duties. Of course, as is broadly publicized, Calgary police and fire fighters do carry the medication but Calgary Transit’s peace officers don’t have access.

This is an ongoing process, and the city’s not even sure which other units will have access to the life-saving agent at this point. But one thing is clear: it’s a health and workplace safety issue that needed to be addressed.

“We’re working with internal staff safety questions,” said Calgary Neighbourhoods spokesman Doug Borch. “Part of it is tied to the nature of a particular job and who they’re coming into contact with and what context.”