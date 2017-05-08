'It’s a gopher-infested field:' Councillor says opposition to Genesis Centre adjacent land came out of nowhere

Armed with petitions and protest signs, a group calling themselves the “Save the Genesis Park Committee” took to City Hall on Monday to protest a development proposed for a green piece of land beside the Genesis Centre.

The proposal would see the 1.90 hectares of land turned into a multi-unit development.

The item, which was set for Monday’s council meeting was put off until June 12 as requested by Coun. Ray Jones, who said administration would bring more information on the proposal forward.

Sardeep Baidwan with the committee said the park is part of their community. He said people, as well as the Genesis Centre, use the recreational zone as a green space and for parking.

“Basically, we’re protesting in front of city hall,” Baidwan said. “It’s a lack of consultation.”

Baidwan said the group is prepared to come back for the next council meeting and have a million questions to ask councillors.

Gurmeet Bhatia wrote a petition against the development that was signed by more than 2,600 residents. She said none of the community's concerns were addressed.

“We have a lack of greenspaces, we don’t have enough,” Bhatia said. “The land adjoins Genesis Centre, which is a social and cultural hub. If the Genesis Centre has to expand in the future there’s absolutely no room to do it.”

She noted that today the land is used as overflow parking for events at the centre, which means if it gets developed those cars will park on the street.

Coun. Ray Jones said he’s not sure where this opposition is coming from, because the city has been consulting with residents on this project for three years. According to him, the city has done its due diligence and held more than 12 meetings, and the community association is on side with the project.

“There is no greenspace there, let’s get that straight right off the bat,” said Jones. “It’s not a park. It’s a gopher-infested field.”