Calgary police investigate 'random' Centre Street bridge drive-by-shooting

Staff Sgt. Steve Lorne said the victims of a “random” drive by shooting early Monday morning are “traumatized.”

Calgary police are now searching for suspects connected to the drive-by shooting that took place on the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge near Memorial Drive on Monday around 1:15 a.m.

Lorne said the victims were stopped at a red light next to a small, dark coloured car—possibly a Toyota— when they looked over and saw that the people inside the packed vehicle trying to speak with them with their window rolled down.

The victims kept their window rolled up and did not engage.

Lorne said a few moments later as the two vehicles were passing the dark coloured Toyota shot once at the northbound vehicle, sending a single bullet through the driver's side window and ricocheting off the metal frame of the windshield and out the passenger side—narrowly missing both occupants.

“Luckily he wasn’t hit,” he said, adding that the victims aren’t known to police in any capacity.

Lorne said the victims are shaken up.

“They’re traumatized, and we do have services available to them, but they’re definitely traumatized,” he said.

Police are now scouring the area for any clues and collecting CCTV footage from the area.

This was the second shooting incident in a matter of hours on Centre Street.

On Sunday evening around 5 p.m. Lorne said police were also called the 2900 block of Centre Street N after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival they found a man with injuries “consistent with a shooting.” Lorne said he believes the victim was shot twice, but didn’t have specific details about his injuries.

Investigaters believe this shooting to be targeted, and Lorne said they’ve only briefly spoken to the victim who was rushed to hospital initially in life-threatening condition, but who has since been updated to stable.