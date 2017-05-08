Calgary university marks 50 years of nursing education with new scholarship
Mount Royal University’s (MRU) nursing program is marking its 50th anniversary – and National Nursing Week – by creating a new annual scholarship.
Their goal is to crowdfund $25,000 and use the interest to create an annual legacy scholarship for a student who displays excellence in academics, demonstrates financial need and demonstrates a true passion for nursing, according to MRU’s interim director of the School of Nursing and Midwifery Paula Price.
There are more than 200 students enrolled annually in the university’s four-year Bachelor of Nursing, which started as a diploma program in 1967 with just 25 pupils.
"We wanted to make our student's lives a little bit easier," Price said.
“If you see a nurse, shake their hand and give them a big thank you for what they do."
