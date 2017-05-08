News / Calgary

Calgary university marks 50 years of nursing education with new scholarship

It's National Nursing Week, but Mount Royal University had an extra reason to celebrate this year

MRU president David Docherty and Paula Price celebrate 50 years of nursing education at the university.

Mount Royal University’s (MRU) nursing program is marking its 50th anniversary – and National Nursing Week – by creating a new annual scholarship.

Their goal is to crowdfund $25,000 and use the interest to create an annual legacy scholarship for a student who displays excellence in academics, demonstrates financial need and demonstrates a true passion for nursing, according to MRU’s interim director of the School of Nursing and Midwifery Paula Price.

There are more than 200 students enrolled annually in the university’s four-year Bachelor of Nursing, which started as a diploma program in 1967 with just 25 pupils.

"We wanted to make our student's lives a little bit easier," Price said.

“If you see a nurse, shake their hand and give them a big thank you for what they do."

