Calgary was a better choice for infrastructure bank: Nenshi

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the world is closely watching Canada’s plans to create an infrastructure bank – and the decision to put it in Toronto has hurt the bank’s chances of being successful.

“Calgary’s financial services sector – precisely because it’s not tied to Toronto or New York that closely – has a huge history of being innovative in creating new financing structures,” said Nenshi. “It’s a real shame the Canada infrastructure bank is missing out on that.”

The infrastructure bank will lend money at low interest rates to municipalities and provinces to build infrastructure. It would raise those funds by attracting private investments too.

Nenshi, along with Calgary economic development and many other industry leaders in the city had been lobbying heavily to have the federal government base it here.

Mary Moran, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, said 80 industry leaders from across Alberta wrote letters of support for Calgary’s bid to host the bank.

“We demonstrated how this community pulls together and frankly they should take note of that kind of spirit and collaboration that takes place in a community like this. You’d have to go a long way to find that in Toronto.”

Nenshi questioned the information that went into the decision. He said a private firm was supposed to be looking at the various cities vying for the bank.

“I don’t know anyone in Calgary who this firm actually contacted,” said Nenshi. “So if the government was interested in an evidence based decision, how can they get enough evidence without talking to people in Calgary?”