Canada's flooding has councillors concerned about Calgary

As many communities across Canada battle floodwaters, Calgary councillors are turning their attention to the city’s own flow risks.

Coun. Andre Chabot cast his eyes to the mountains on Monday and pointed out the deep snow pack still on the peaks.

“I’m a little concerned about our very near future,” said Chabot. “I know that we have been doing a lot more close monitoring of that, I was wondering if there’s an update on projected flows.”

Chabot said he wants to be sure Calgary doesn’t encounter another historic flood like the one in 2013.

Rick Valdarchi, director of Waste & Recycling Services, said this year the snowpack is above average, but warned Chabot not to conflate snow pack with risk of flood.

“We are entering into runoff season,” Valdarchi said “The risk for the runoff contributing significantly from downstream flows to the Elbow and Bow are no different this year than they are in previous years.”