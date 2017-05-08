Car hit in drive-by shooting on Centre Street Bridge: Calgary Police

A car with two people inside was shot at on the Centre Street Bridge in the early morning hours of Monday.

Calgary police say they were called to Centre Street and Memorial Drive around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

There they found a vehicle with two people inside. The victims said that another vehicle drove beside them and fired several shots while they were driving on the upper deck of the Centre Street Bridge.

The two people were uninjured. Police believe it was a random incident.

It was the second incident of shots being fired on Centre Street in less than 12 hours. A man was shot in the 2900 block of Centre Street N around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police do not believe that shooting was random.