Councillor expected an update before Calgary Transit turned to layoffs

As transit workers face looming layoffs, one councillor wonders why council wasn't kept up to date on the situation.

On Monday, Coun. Brian Pincott asked the city’s transportation staff why council wasn’t updated before 60 employees were laid off.

Last week, Calgary Transit’s cleaning and outside maintenance workers were notified their positions were being outsourced to save the city approximately $2.7 million.

“That prompts you to go back and look at the ZBR and all of what we had received and I noticed that there was a recommendation that council added to look at alternatives prior to sending layoff notices,” said Pincott. “Quite frankly, I was expecting a bit of an update on that in memo form to council as to what was looked at prior to initiating the layoffs.”

Transportation boss Mac Logan, who said he wasn’t at the meetings, noted that from his understanding, the meetings were centred around how to bring wages down while maintaining the level of service.

“There were some suggestions made and reviewed with respect to how we could adjust wages,” said Logan. “We were not successful in agreeing on that, certainly not in the order of magnitude we were looking at from the ZBR.”

He said during those meetings staff came up with innovative ideas to help operationally, and he’s proud of them for that, but in the end there weren’t enough cost savings found.

“At the end of the day there are pockets in our organization, not just in this area, where we’re significantly out of line with the market, if you will,” said Logan.