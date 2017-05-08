Flyers against proposed addictions treatment centre send wrong message, says advocate

Rosalind Davis heard the sound of her parents’ mailbox being opened and then closed as a flyer was dropped off last week.



The flyer warned of a proposed addiction treatment centre that could be opened in the community of Windsor Park, and of potentially dangerous individuals who could come into the neighbourhood and devalue properties.



Davis, who recently lost her partner to an opioid addiction, penned an open response to the anonymous person behind the flyers. Her response has been getting a lot of traction on Facebook.



“It’s the language that’s used in the flyer, and the characterization that’s used of people suffering from substance use disorder that bothers me,” said Davis. “Their addiction doesn’t sum them up as a person.”



She said her partner Nathan was a successful stockbroker whose life spiralled out of control after receiving prescription painkillers for a herniated disc in his back.



She said they sought help for his addiction in the heath care system six times.



“During all those encounters, I don’t think we were given an appropriate treatment plan,” she said.



In her open letter to the person who wrote the flyer, she explained how people suffering from addictions are not dangerous individuals but rather family members, friends and neighbours.



“You are the dangerous individual in the community,” wrote Davis. “Your choice of language perpetuates fear, stigma, and misunderstanding. You keep people suffering from addiction and their families living in shame. You prevent them from getting the help they need and deserve.”



Greg Clark, MLA for the area where the addiction treatment centre is proposed, said his office has been receiving calls with questions and concerns.



He said he still has to learn more details about this project in particular, but said generally speaking he is a proponent of addictions treatment.



“There’s a meeting coming up on Wednesday,” said Clark. “My staff will be there to hear what the proponent of this particular project has planned.”



He said proper consultation with the community by the proponent is the key to getting these built, although he hasn’t seen it yet in this case.



Davis said she doesn’t know the details of the proposed addictions centre, nor is she an advocate for it specifically, but she says in general more treatment options are desperately needed in Alberta.



She said she would welcome an addictions treatment facility next door to her home if one were proposed.



“I would go over and get to know those people,” she said. “They’re human beings.”