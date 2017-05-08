Nenshi calls proposal to ban Twitter at meetings a waste of council's time

Mayor Naheed Nenshi accused Ward 10 Councillor Andre Chabot of wasting council’s time with two notices of motion, which he suggested are more about the upcoming election.

Chabot, who is running against Nenshi for mayor, put forward a plan to ban councillors use of Twitter during public hearings, and to add a plebiscite on tax room to the fall election ballot.

“If I was a politician running for mayor, I would be spending my time trying to do good things for my ward, and good things for the city so I could run on my record instead of wasting council’s time with this sort of thing,” said Nenshi.

In an interview with Metro, Chabot pulled no punches about his plans for Twitter, saying they were directed at the current mayor.

Nenshi said listening to people presenting to council is a matter of respect. When he presented to council before his time in office, Nenshi said there was no social media, and some councillors weren’t listening back then either.

“I have often looked up and seen all 14 of my colleagues not paying attention. And that’s not about social media,” said the mayor.

He also dismissed Chabot’s tax plebiscite plan, which would ask citizens if council should automatically take tax room left on the table by the province.

“This is a particularly dumb idea because it is asking people to vote on a policy that council doesn’t have.”