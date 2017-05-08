Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes $300,000 legal bill fundraiser will finish up "relatively soon"

Expect to hear details about the mayor’s legal bill “soon.”

During city council’s question period Monday, Coun. Sean Chu said he’s had phone calls, emails and interactions with the public who are all wondering what’s happened with Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s legal fees in the settled Calvin Wenzel defamation suit.

The news about his worship’s $300,000 lawsuit came nearly a year ago when the city said it would take on the costs accrued.

Related:

At that time Nenshi said he would pay the money back himself, but wanted clarification on how fundraising that cash would work.

“You said for the sake of transparency and accountability, your team would set a deadline,” said Coun. Sean Chu. “If you don’t mind, would you please tell the residents of Calgary, councillors and citizens, when would you be setting the deadline?”

Nenshi said he has been saying the same thing for many weeks. In response to his letter sent to the city’s ethics advisor, Alice Woolley responded with some strict rules around fundraising.

“Those included the fact that I’m not to be involved in it,” said Nenshi. “It’s a bit frustrating to me, but she’s the ethics advisor after all.”

What the mayor does know is that there’s a team of volunteers working hard on the fundraising. Nenshi said he wants to have it done as quickly as possible.

“I hope that we’ll actually come to a conclusion relatively soon,” said Nenshi.