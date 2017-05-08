Police search for suspects in three-car hit and run

Police are searching for suspects following a hit and run in downtown Calgary on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in the intersection of 9 Avenue and 4 Street SW around 1 p.m.

Police said they believe the vehicle that caused the accident was stolen, and said it drove through the intersection hitting two vehicles— one of which was a Car2Go smartcar— causing significant damage to the vehicles and minor injuries to the passengers.

Following the crash, the suspects from the stolen vehicle took off on foot and police continue to look for them.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

The victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at their non-emergency line 403-266-1234.