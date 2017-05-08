Siksika Health Services CEO joins Alberta's Child Intervention panel

The Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention has a new member with a first-hand perspective into ways the provincial government can better support indigenous communities, youth and families.

As of Monday, Siksika Health Services CEO Tyler White will be part of the all-party panel which is overhauling Alberta’s child death review process and improving the intervention system as a whole.

Minister of Children’s Services Danielle Larivee said the panel, launched in February, has received feedback that it needed more indigenous voices.

There are more than 10,000 children in Alberta’s child intervention system, according to data from the province, and 59 per cent of them are indigenous.

“It’s a tragic reality that indigenous children are over-represented in Alberta’s child intervention system,” said Larvivee.

Before White’s addition, 11 MLA’s, two social workers and Dr. Patti LaBoucane-Benson, director of research at the Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA) were on the list.