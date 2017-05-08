Sunalta Ctrain stabbing person of interest located by police

The Calgary Police Service have found a man they believe has information about a fatal altercation that occurred late last month at the Sunalta Ctrain station.

In a news release sent out Monday, CPS said the man who's image from the Sunalta CCTV footage circulated last week was located in Saskatchewan and has been interviewed by investigators.

No charges have yet been laid, but police said detectives aren't looking for anyone else in relation to this case.

The victim, Eric Lavallee, 52, of no fixed address in Calgary, died after an altercation at the Sunalta CTrain station around 11:20 p.m. on April 20.

Police said CCTV footage greatly assisted them in this investigation.