Beltline construction detour has residents, commuters concerned

Surprise! In 24 hours residents in the city's centre learned their front door would transform from a residential slow-moving street to a detour route that will take the brunt of 17th Ave bus and car traffic for three years.

Two of the Beltline’s already narrow residential roads are being turned into one-way streets to help detour traffic from the 17 Avenue construction. Signs are changing May 23, and they will stay one-way streets for three to four years while the city finishes up their full rehab of 17th.

This means that between Macleod Trail and 14 Street SW, 14 Avenue will carry eastbound traffic and 15 Avenue will be for westbound traffic. This detour includes buses.

This is a concern for both residents and those who make their commute through the neighbourhood.

“My concerns stem not from the vehicle traffic from 17th Avenue that will be detoured, but the change to one-way to accommodate transit,” said Michael Jones.

“It removes a significant amount of natural traffic calming that was created by two way traffic with parking.”

Jones commutes through the area as a cyclist and said he’s concerned the quiet avenues won’t be ideal for all modes.

Others Metro talked to pointed out traffic from bus detours were a concern and some residents weren’t happy with the lack of advanced communication and consultation on the changes; especially the lack of detail on what exactly would happen to the avenues.

Danny Haines, who lives on 15 Avenue, said without opposing lanes of traffic pedestrians and cyclists will have a tough time coexisting with traffic. There aren't marked crosswalks along the avenue and increased speed could see cars zipping down the roads.

He's been following the 17 Avenue project closely and heard about it on Twitter after it seemed to be a done deal.

According to Coun. Evan Woolley the roads will keep their parking and the city’s working to add traffic calming measures to retain the Beltline’s pedestrian-friendly vibe.

“We're undertaking a ton of engagement with neighbours through the day,” said Woolley. “We mailed everybody, posted on apartment doors, we're asking for feedback, people are engaging us intensely right now.”

He said those two avenues were the only ones able to take on the required bus reroutes and traffic for business access during the 17 Avenue construction.

“This is not going to look like 11 and 12 Avenue,” said Woolley. “We have to move buses through the Beltline…we’re going to do traffic calming, we’re looking at bike lanes.”

Peter Oliver with the Beltline Neighbourhood Association said that they met with the city about the detours.

“The communication that got out from the city was really focused on people from outside the community who will be driving through or driving to 17 Avenue, and it wasn’t geared enough to the Beltline,” said Oliver. “I think that’s going to be coming now, and I think there’s the opportunity to do something really cool with this street.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he doesn't think one-way streets kill neighbourhoods, and pointed out examples in Montreal where having traffic flow in one direction can add to a vibrant streetscape.

"But I am a little bit concerned if our intent is to turn 14 and 15 avenues – which are among the most densely populated streets in the city – into expressways for commuters," said Nenshi.

"The question I’ve asked to administration is to help me understand whether they have balanced the needs of the commuters with the needs of the people who live in the area, with the needs of the businesses who rely on getting customers to the area."

Nenshi said he's also concerned with the level of consultation with the community, and whether that matches up with the city's talks with local businesses.

"I too was a little surprised to hear about this yesterday," said Nenshi. "For citizens who choose to live in the centre city, or choose to live in high density housing, they’re citizens too. And we shouldn’t think of their neighbourhoods as areas to cut through as we get from place to place."