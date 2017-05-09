Calgary council approves photo parking enforcement in residential zones

All-seeing parking enforcement is coming to a residential street near your.

With only two dissenting votes, council approved a plan to bring ParkPlus-style parking enforcement into residential areas currently served by residential parking permits.

Mike Derbyshire, general manager of the Calgary Parking Authority, said the system will be more efficient, and will eventually lead to less revenue for CPA as people realize they can’t hide from the rolling cameras on CPA enforcement vehicles.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said that's a good thing, because the city wants to enforce parking regulations efficiently, not collect fines.

Although Derbyshire was selling the positive aspects of the new system, Coun. Druh Farrell was voicing the concerns of residents who felt they weren’t consulted or made aware the system was coming.

“It came as a big surprise to many people,” said Farrell. “This is a service that is highly valued by many Calgarians.”

She made a referral motion to do additional public consultation, which was defeated.

Other councillors had questions about potential privacy breaches, but Derbyshire assured them that the information on who parked where could not be accessed or used against people, just as it hasn’t been used under the current system.