Calgary artist makes tiny food, using adorably tiny knives and spatulas

Eating is necessary, but cooking is an art – especially in the hands of Calgary artist Tom Brown.

Brown likes to set up on the city’s street corners and whip out a tiny oven, complete with tiny pots and pans and tiny knives. The knives are made from nails, to give you a sense of scale.

But it’s all fully functional, and Brown makes everything from mini samosas, mini ice cream and mini pizzas, and gives it out for free to anyone walking by.

“It’s an intimate interaction,” explained Brown. “And then when you eat the good – how often do you get to eat art?”

Brown, a graduate of ACAD, was inspired by the idea of soda-can-stoves and a fascination with miniatures. Size is something people take for granted, he believes, and miniatures help people see themselves in a new way.

Everything is made by hand. The average knife used to take him six hours to create, but now that he’s made about 50 of them, the process only takes about two hours of filing down and shaping. He’s made 32 different stoves.

Each one is an improvement on the last, and Brown’s found a clever way to give away the older models.

On his webpage and social media, usually on Fridays, Brown posts a video oh him hiding a miniature object somewhere in the city, encouraging people to explore and claim the object as their own.

He also makes Youtube videos of him cooking mini food, but his real love is getting outside and meeting people.

During a residency in South Africa, Brown would set up his mini kitchen next to people he didn’t share a language with.

“Culturally I shared nothing in common with them, but through the kitchen, but making this offering (I was making miniature samosas in a paper bag) I was able to create a relationship with people who I couldn’t speak to, who otherwise would see me as a privileged white traveller,” Brown recalled.

“They saw that I did this thing unlike anything they’d seen before, and I guess they accepted it, were joyful about it, and allowed me to be joyful too.”