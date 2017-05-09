Calgary girl undergoes successful liver transplant in Cincinnati

Just one week after Greta Marofke was approved for an organ transplant, she was flying first-class to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a new life without cancer.

The Marofke family was going through security at the Calgary airport – on their way to Cincinnati to wait in limbo – when they got the call: a liver for Greta had been donated and it was a perfect match.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Greta’s mother Lindsey told Metro on Tuesday. “We went on our regularly scheduled plane, the next morning she was taken up to surgery and she’s got a new liver now – it couldn’t have worked out any better than it did.”

Now, after months of back-and-forth between Canada and the U.S. and an operation that took more than 10 hours, Greta is out of surgery and in recovery, a road Lindsey knows will be long and difficult.

“She’s still got a long road ahead but the cancer’s out of her and that’s the best thing we could ask for,” said Lindsey. “We’re watching closely, but (the doctors are) really happy with how she’s progressing already.”

Greta, who until Sunday had a rare childhood liver cancer called hepatoblastoma, was turned down for a transplant in Canada because her survival chances were deemed too low – but doctors in Cincinnati said they were willing to try, so Lindsey packed her suitcase in February and took Greta to them.

“When I started this fight I said I’m not stopping until every last person has told me it’s not possible – as long as I had a little bit of hope I was going to keep going,” she said.

Lindsey and her husband Steve were told to expect complications from such a lengthy and invasive procedure and Greta will likely be on anti-rejection medication for the rest of her life.

“She won’t come out of this completely unscathed, but we’ll take it as it comes and keep moving forward,” Lindsey said. “But this is what we’ve been fighting for for months and it feels really good to be on the other side of it.”

The family will stay at the Ronald McDonald house while Greta recovers. Lindsey said they’re keeping the donor family in mind and couldn’t be more grateful for their choice.

“I’m sure it’s a very difficult choice to make, but they have saved our baby in doing that,” she said.