Calgary man gets 8 years for fatally stabbing girlfriend in fight in 2014

CALGARY — A Calgary man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death after a fight in September 2014.

A jury found Scott Ferguson guilty of manslaughter in March in the death of 39-year-old Susan Elko.

Elko was found dead in the apartment they shared; she had been stabbed 10 times in the neck.

Prosecutors during the trial said the pair had fought often during their relationship and said Ferguson killed Elko because he’d had enough.

While Elko's family did not attend the court proceedings, five victim impact statements were read in court on behalf of the Crown.

Family members spoke of their devastation at her loss and say that they miss her every day.

Defence lawyers said during the trial that Ferguson was provoked during an argument.

Ferguson testified, telling the judge and jury that he'd taken a folding knife away from Elko during the exceptionally heated argument that then turned violent.

The Crown asked for 15 years, calling it an especially violent example of domestic violence.

The defence wanted six to eight years, saying the stabbing was an impulsive act without foresight or any intent.

Ferguson was given four years' credit for time served.