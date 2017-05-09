Calgary Police arrest four after stolen SUV hits multiple cars
One woman was injured when the Nissan Murano ran a red light in the northwest
For the second day in a row, Calgary police are investigating multiple collisions involving a stolen vehicle.
At about 11 a.m., police were notified of a stolen Nissan Murano being driven erratically.
Police watched it with a HAWCS helicopter as it drive through the city, and was involved in at least four hit-and-run collisions that caused no injuries.
Around 1 p.m. the stolen vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle at Shaganappi Trail and Bowness Road NW. The woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injures.
Four people in the Nissan attempted to flee, but were arrested. Two men and two women were taken into custody. Police say charges are pending.
