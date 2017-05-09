Calgary Police arrest four after stolen SUV hits multiple cars

For the second day in a row, Calgary police are investigating multiple collisions involving a stolen vehicle.

At about 11 a.m., police were notified of a stolen Nissan Murano being driven erratically.

Police watched it with a HAWCS helicopter as it drive through the city, and was involved in at least four hit-and-run collisions that caused no injuries.

Around 1 p.m. the stolen vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle at Shaganappi Trail and Bowness Road NW. The woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injures.