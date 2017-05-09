Calgary police release composite sketch to nab alleged sexual assault suspect

Police are hoping a composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect might jog the public's memory.

On Thursday, April 6, 2017 a woman got on the #42 bus at the Marlborough LRT Station. Police think a man also got on the bus at the same time, but the pair didn't talk.

They both got off the bus near 8 Avenue and 58 Street SE 15 minutes later, which is when the man started following the woman.

In the 700 block of 58 Street SE, it's alleged that the man approached the woman, forced her against a fence and touched her sexually. She screamed, and scratched his face. That's when he ran.

Police describe the suspect as indigenous, in his late 20s. He stands between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall. At the time, he was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and a backwards red baseball cap with silver rimmed glasses on.