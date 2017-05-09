Former fentanyl addict plans to transform Calgary home into residential recovery centre

An angry letter warning Calgary residents their neighbour wants to turn his home into an addiction treatment centre may have had the opposite effect the author intended.

Nearly four years into recovery from a vicious opiate and fentanyl addiction, Ved Ran recently applied to rezone his property in the neighbourhood of Windsor Park so he can fulfill his dream – opening a facility to help others who are recovering from substance use disorder – but some of his neighbours aren’t happy about his plans.

An anonymous letter circulated in the neighbourhood on Saturday claiming the centre would ‘devalue properties’ and bring ‘potentially dangerous individuals’ into the area.

“A typical person who has no experience or education around action, their perception of an addict is a criminal, someone who’s dangerous, and not worth their time,” Ran said, holding his 18-month-old daughter Violet.

“But the truth is addiction doesn’t discriminate. Sure, it can involve street-level users, but mostly it’s middle class kids and adults who have a problem and need help.”

Pending city approval, he plans to transform his home into a 10-bed “healing” space where clients will have to pass a drug test before being admitted.

Rosalind Davis, who recently lost her partner Nathan to an opioid addiction that began with a prescription for a herniated disc in his back, happened to receive one of the strongly-worded letters and responded in an open letter on Facebook.

“I mostly think you have the perspective you do because of some false assumptions and beliefs,” Davis wrote.

“If you had met Nathan, we almost certainly would have gotten along, because everyone liked him. You would have never known he was using drugs.”

Davis ended her post with an invitation to go for coffee.

To her surprise, a woman contacted her and not only accepted, but apologized for her language.

“I think it’s incredibly gracious of her,” Davis told Metro. “She still has her concerns about the treatment centre going into this area, so we are going for coffee tonight to talk more about it.”

Davis said she believes some people simply don’t understand addiction.

“Sometimes it just takes a compassionate conversation to see where they’re coming from and why (their) fears exist,” she said.