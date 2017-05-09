Calgary man accused of killing girlfriend unexpectedly asks for trial

The parents of a Calgary woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend in the summer of 2015 said the accused was a “monster” and “an evil person," after he decided last minute against submitting a guilty plea

Jonathan Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the August 2015 death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Chelsea Serpentini-Harty. Her body was discovered by police Aug. 25, 2015, in the Pineridge home she shared with Martin.

Martin was expected to plead guilty on Tuesday, but at the last minute instructed his defence lawyer, Cory Wilson, that he’d like to take the case to trial.

While Martin was being escorted out of the courtroom, Chelsea’s mother, Toni, yelled at him, calling him a “piece of shit" and a "bastard."

Afterwards, both of Chelsea’s parents, Terry and Toni, spoke with reporters outside court following Martin’s brief appearance in court and said they were very disappointed with what had taken place.

“We were led to believe it was going to be over and done with today and going to sentencing. Once again I believe he's using delay tactics to confuse the courts,” said Chelsea’s father Terry. “Now we’re back to square one again and it’s very emotional.”

Toni said although they’re unhappy with what occurred in court on Tuesday, they’re hopeful for a better outcome with a trial.

“It’s a slap in the face for sure,” she said. “We’re going to fight for her and for all those parents who have lost their kids through murder.”

Toni said their family thinks about Chelsea’s death every day.

“We don’t wish this on any parent,” she said. “The brutality of her murder, we think about it on a daily basis. It’s tough how she went, so we’re hoping to get a better outcome down the road."

When entering the courtroom, clad in a gray sweat suit, Martin appeared to look over at the couple and make eye contact.

“He was taunting,” said Toni.

Terry described his daughter as a person who “loved stray animals and stray people,” and who had the ability to lift the souls of miserable people.

“Our daughter was one of those kind souls and she was accepted by everybody because of the way she interacted with other people,” he said.

The parents said they met Martin once while he was dating their daughter.

“Because our daughter was happy, no red flags went off at the time,” said Terry.