Mayor Naheed Nenshi sports Ducks jersey after losing bet with Anaheim's mayor

Mayor Naheed Nenshi held up his end of a bet with Anaheim’s Mayor Tom Tait on Tuesday.

The Calgary Flames lost their playoff series with the Anaheim Ducks in four games last month.



As per the wager, Nenshi was sporting a Anaheim Ducks jersey during the council meeting. Joining him at his desk was a stuffed Ducks mascot who was named mayor for the day.

“Mayor Wildwing is doing a great job on a very complicated set of land use amendments – so well done Mayor Wildwing,” said Nenshi.

The Ducks and the city of Anaheim put together a video about Wildwing’s trip to Calgary.

Nenshi was coy about who he’s pulling for in the series.