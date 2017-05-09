Calgary mayoral candidate’s notices of motion defeated, but spark discussion

Councillor and mayoral candidate Andre Chabot had two notices of motion going before council, but both were defeated.

His first was to dictate how council deal with tax room left by the provincial government. The second was to ban social media during certain.

On the tax room, the argument was made that decision are not that simple, ad need to be made on a case by case basis.

Coun. Brian Pincott called the suggested plebiscite an abrogation of duty.

Other councillors such as Peter Demong were in favour of the motion. He said council should make all its budget decision at budget time, and not tack projects on because money was freed up by the province.

“If we truly believe that these projects we’re going forward with are the right ones, it’s then that you tell people what your tally is going to be and what your increase is going to be,” said Demong.

The motion was lost 9-5.

On the social media motion, councillors had a fruitful discussion on how outsiders might view their actions as they sit at the council table, often looking at phones, tablets or computers as they do their work.

Coun. Brian Pincott brought up conference hashtags, which are encouraged because they allow people unable to attend an event to be part of the discussion.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi noted several items were working through committee on the overall functioning of council, and that he would make sure the matter of attentiveness was dealt with through that work.