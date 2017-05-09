'My future is a little brighter': Patient happy with new kidney disease treatment plan

A new treatment plan for people suffering from polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is making life more bearable and slowing down the effects of the disease according to the Kidney Foundation.

Polycystic kidney disease is the most common form of inherited kidney disease. PKD causes progressive cysts on the kidneys, enlarging them slowly (sometimes to the size of a football), leading the patient to need dialysis until they must have their kidneys removed and undergo a transplant surgery.

Britney Ambrose, a 32-year-old archeologist, was diagnosed with PKD when she was 17, and said thanks to the new drug and a treatment plan developed by surveying kidney specialists and patients, her outlook on PKD has changed.

“My future looks a little brighter than it did before,” she said.

The drug, Tolvaptan (commonly referred to as Jinarc), prevents cysts from growing quickly by blocking receptors that helps reabsorb water, ultimately protecting kidney function.

The newly developed treatment plan—which had a Canada-wide consultation with patients and specialists— focuses on things like genetic testing, diagnostic imaging, predicting risk and drug treatment options.

This is a “big jump forward” for those living PKD, according to Dr. Louis Girard who co-authored the paper “Canadian Expert Consensus” detailing the treatment plan.

“Before we didn’t have a lot to offer for patients with PKD,” he said. “Now, for a proportion of them we have opportunity to try and delay the progression of kidney disease.”

Girard, who's also a clinical associate professor at the University of Calgary, said the new drug was an opportunity for doctors to look at the disease and see how they could provide better care.

“We weren’t doing a good service for our patients before and now we’ve published these consensus recommendations, and the new treatment is a small part of it but it made us look at how we could improve our care for our patients,” he said.

The doctor said the main message is that kidney specialists need to see those suffering from the disease so that they can apply what they’ve learned, and continue to understand how to better support those with PKD.

Girard said there are roughly 60,000 in Canada who suffer from PKD, and that so far the Tolvaptan and treatment plan has been made available to 700 people in the country, 20 of whom are in Calgary and 10 of which are Girard’s patients.